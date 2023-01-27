'An Action Hero' now available to stream on Netflix

Mumbai: "An Action Hero", starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Jaideep Ahlawat, is available for streaming on Netflix from today.

Directed by debutant Anirudh Iyer, the action-comedy thriller opened to rich reviews upon its December 2 release but fell short at the box office.

‘Netflix India’ shared the details of the film's digital premiere on its official ‘Twitter’ page.

"An action hero and ek villain are about to collide. Catch ‘An Action Hero’ from January 27, only on ‘Netflix’!" the streamer said in a post.

A crackling exploration of the toxic relationship of film stars with media and fans, "An Action Hero" follows superstar Maanav (Khurrana) who, after getting caught up in an accident, tries to save his skin from the murderous municipal councillor Bhoora (Ahlawat).

Mounted on a reported budget of Rs 40 crore, the movie was able to raise around Rs 16 crore at the ticket window.