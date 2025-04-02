Amitabh Bachchan to narrate 'evocative stories of Ram Katha' for Ram Navami livestream on JioHotstar

New Delhi: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is set to narrate "evocative stories of the Ram Katha" as part of Ram Navami celebrations which will stream live on ‘JioHotstar’ from Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Ram.

The festivities to celebrate the birth of Lord Ram in Ayodhya will air on the OTT platform on April 6 between 8 am to 1 pm, according to a press release issued on Tuesday.

"The celebrations will feature the legendary Padma Vibhushan Shri Amitabh Bachchan narrating evocative stories of the Ram Katha," the release stated.

"To be part of such a sacred occasion is an honour of a lifetime. Ram Navami is more than a festival - it is a moment of deep reflection, a time to embrace the ideals of dharma, devotion, and righteousness that Lord Ram personified. Through ‘JioHotstar’, we are blessed with the power of technology to transcend distances, uniting hearts across the nation in an unprecedented celebration of faith, culture and spirituality," Bachchan said in a statement.

The 82-year-old actor will host an interactive session with children, showcasing select stories and couplets of the 'kands' in an engaging and relatable manner.

Besides the narration by Bachchan, the event will also include 'aartis', rituals from sacred sites and musical tributes by renowned artists.

The live streaming capabilities of the streamer have enabled them to bring culturally significant experiences to viewers across India, said a ‘JioHotstar’ spokesperson.

"The overwhelming success of events from live sports to ‘Coldplay - Live’ from Ahmedabad to the 14-hour livestream of the recent ‘Mahashivratri: The Divine Night’ has inspired us to push boundaries and offer unparalleled experiences to Indian consumers. Ram Navami is a deeply revered occasion in our country and we're honoured to bring its sacred celebrations to millions in every corner of the country. With the legend himself, Shri Amitabh Bachchan narrating Lord Ram's journey, this experience promises to evoke profound emotions on this auspicious occasion," the ‘JioHotstar’ spokesperson further said.