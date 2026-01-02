Amitabh Bachchan remembers Dharmendra on KBC

New Delhi: Amitabh Bachchan remembered his ‘Sholay’ co-star Dharmendra fondly on the sets of KBC during a special episode with team ‘Ikkis’, which features the late star in his last role before his death in November at the age of 89.

In the movie, Dharmendra played the father of Nanda’s Arun Khetarpal, the youngest Param Vir Chakra recipient in history. Khetarpal, played in the movie by Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda, was killed during the 1971 India-Pakistan war when he was just 21.

Bachchan said ‘Ikkis’ is one last precious memory that Dharmendra left for his countless fans.

“An artist wants to practice art till his last breath. And this is what my friend, my family and my idol, Dharmendra Deol Ji did. Dharam Ji was not just a person - he was a feeling. And a feeling never lets you go and keeps walking with you as a memory and as a blessing,” Bachchan said.

Raghavan, who worked with Dharmendra in his 2007 thriller ‘Johnny Gaddar’, said, “I am very blessed that his last film is with me. I think he is extraordinary in it.”

Jaideep Ahlawat said he got to spend a lot of time with Dharmendra as they both shared the maximum number of scenes together. Ahlawat plays a Pakistani army officer in the movie. “Whenever he was on the sets, it never felt like you were sitting with a huge star. It felt like he was part of your family,” Ahlawat said.

Bachchan then shared a funny anecdote about Dharmendra from the set of ‘Sholay’.

“We were shooting for ‘Sholay’ in Bangalore. And Dharmendra had a speciality, which I would say was a physical speciality. He was a wrestler and I got to know about this one day. In the death scene of ‘Sholay’, you see me in a lot of pain, but that’s because of him. He was holding me so tightly. I have done completely natural acting there,” Bachchan said as the KBC set erupted in laughter.

‘Ikkis’ was released in theatres on Thursday.