Amitabh Bachchan pens an emotional note on Pamela Chopra's demise

Amitabh Bachchan and his family visited filmmaker Aditya Chopra’s home in Mumbai after his mother, Pamela Chopra, passed away on Thursday morning. Amitabh then took to his blog on the same day to share his thoughts on the times spent with her during film shoots and how the sudden news of her demise made him feel that ‘life comes to a standstill’.

Amitabh Bachchan recently recovered from a rib injury while shooting for ‘Project K’ and resumed work on the film. He began his latest blog by describing the first day at the shoot and said, “The first days are always a day of expectation and unknown elements and the first day today was no different. The look, the people, the crew and the work itself, all alien and in wonder and the topping, the very first scene of the film and a demanding appearance.”

Writing on the demise of Pamela Chopra, the actor then added, “In the middle of the efforts made to achieve comes the sudden news of the passing of Pamela Chopra, wife of Yash Chopra and life comes to a standstill! So much to have spent with her and the filmmaking, the music sittings; the outdoors and the homely get-togethers. All gone in a breath and one by one they all leave us. All were left with pleasant memories. And after this ordeal of the first day, a quick visit to Yash ji’s home and meeting the family and reliving all those years of the past. Life is so unpredictable and tough.”

Amitabh Bachchan was seen arriving at the Chopra residence with his son Abhishek Bachchan and daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai. Aditya’s wife, actor Rani Mukerji, was seen with Amitabh at the house’s door as she saw him off to his car. Amitabh has worked on multiple ‘YRF’ movies, especially ‘Kabhie Kabhie’, which was written by Pamela herself.