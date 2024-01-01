‘Amitabh Bachchan paved way to protect personality rights in Bollywood’

Anil Kapoor completed 40 years in Bollywood. In the new year, he briefly commented on his last year’s case against AI for unauthorised use of his likeness. Talking to CNN about it, Anil credited Amitabh Bachchan for being the first Bollywood celebrity to safeguard his identity. Anil also highlighted his rights as an actor during the conversation.

“You have to protect the bodywork, the kind of person you have, your family and yourself. I didn’t take the lead. I think it was Amitabh Bachchan who took the lead in this. I took a step further. Obviously, there’s a long way ahead and I’ll keep on doing my best and fighting for my rights as a human being, actor, person and citizen of this country India, as well as the entire planet,” said Anil Kapoor.

Anil won a lawsuit that sought to protect his personality rights concerning his name, voice, image, likeness, manner of speaking and gestures and more. Even it included the ‘jhakaas’ catchphrase.