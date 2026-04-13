Amitabh Bachchan mourns Asha Bhosle’s demise

New Delhi: Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan remembered legendary singer Asha Bhosle and said her demise is a loss of an entire era. Bhosle died on Sunday at the age of 92 due to multi-organ failure. She was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in South Mumbai on Saturday evening following a chest infection and exhaustion.

Bachchan shared a note on his personal blog on Sunday as he paid tribute to the late singer and the voice behind several tracks such as ‘Yeh Mera Dil’, ‘Tanha Tanha’ and ‘Dum Maro Dum’.

“Sorrow and grief… An entire era… An incredible… A phenomenal, astounding, prodigious and present… Lost yesterday… The iconic, legendary Asha Bhosle ji has left us… In immense grief,” Bachchan wrote.

He added, “Her versatility in giving life to every song she gave voice to… Gone to the heavens and has left us an entire encyclopedia of eternal music… The body has left us, but her soul shall remain forever with us… Her voice - the soul, shall ever be immortalise.”

Bhosle recorded over 12,000 songs across 20 languages in her career spanning eight decades. She was honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2000 and Padma Vibhushan in 2008.

She has sung for several films featuring Bachchan, including tracks such as ‘Yeh Mera Dil’ in the 1978 film ‘Don’, ‘Main Na Jhooth Boloon’ in ‘Indrajeet’ and ‘Do Lafzon Ki Hai Dil Ki Kahani’ in ‘The Great Gambler’.