Amitabh Bachchan calls 'Ghoomer' 'a very superior film'

Amitabh Bachchan once again praised the work of his actor-son Abhishek Bachchan in his latest film ‘Ghoomer’ and added that he’ll no longer reserve his compliments as a father. Directed by R Balki, ‘Ghoomer’ features Abhishek Bachchan as a former cricketer turned coach, while Saiyami Kher plays a passionate cricketer.

Soon after watching the film directed by Balki, Amitabh revealed that the performances and the film touched him and he cried. He took to his blog again late Thursday and expressed his appreciation for the film before its release in theatres. Shabana Azmi plays Saiyyami’s onscreen grandmom, while Angad Bedi plays the role of her lover in the film.

“It is beyond all doubt that ‘Ghoomer’ is a very superior film. I say this as a father, yes, but also as a long-standing member of this fantastic fraternity. At this young age, Abhishek and in the duration of the time that you have been in the industry, you have played the most complex characters with immense conviction, diversity and aplomb. Each one has been difficult and different, but each one has been successful. My pride has no bounds. It has been tough to be reserved about compliments and facts. But no more. It has been spoken and shall be spoken forever. My love,” said the megastar actor.

‘Ghoomer’ also features Amitabh Bachchan in a guest role. He plays a special commentator in the film.