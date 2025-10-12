Amitabh Bachchan at 83: Unmade films of the legend

The ‘Shahenshah’ of Indian cinema, Amitabh Bachchan, turned 83 on Sunday. For over five glorious decades, the megastar has reigned over Bollywood, giving audiences countless timeless hits and unforgettable performances. His very name once spelt box office magic. Yet, behind this extraordinary journey lie a few cinematic dreams that never saw the light of day. On this occasion, ‘Millennium Post’ revisits five Bachchan films that, for various reasons, were left unfinished, their stories forever shelved in time. Happy birthday, Big B.

Ek Tha Chander Ek Thi Sudha





Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha and Jaya Bachchan-starrer ‘Silsila’ is a cult film today. The fans could have got another ‘Silsila’ moment if ‘Ek Tha Chander Ek Thi Sudha’ was ever made. This film, supposed to be directed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee, also had Rekha and Jaya in the cast alongside Amitabh. However, the film was shelved.

Dogs





‘Amar Akbar Anthony’, ‘Coolie’ and ‘102 Not Out’ - whenever Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor came together, the audiences have been thoroughly entertained. And it could have happened if Mukul Abhyankar’s directorial debut, ‘Dogs’, was ever made. Starring Amitabh and Kapoor, the film was launched amid much fanfare but was soon shelved.

Shoebite





Much before ‘Piku’ happened and became a cult, Shoojit Sircar had directed Amitabh Bachchan in ‘Shoebite’. But the film is yet to see the light of day. In 2018, even Amitabh took to social media to urge the production houses not to kill creativity and let ‘Shoebite’ release. Hopefully, someday the audience will be able to see the magic the legend created.

Sarfarosh





This name might instantly remind you of an Aamir Khan film, but before that, there was supposed to be a film of the same name with Amitabh Bachchan and Parveen Babi. The shoot did happen for a few days but was shelved.

Buddham Sharanam Gachchami





Before Vivek Sharma directed Amitabh Bachchan in ‘Bhoothnath’, he was supposed to work with the legendary actor in a production titled ‘Buddham Sharanam Gachchami’. The film was based on a story that tried to uncover the psyche of the people who turn to violence. The movie’s star cast included Amitabh and Mithun Chakraborty. But then, the film never happened.