Amit Sadh Had Gone Through Suicidal Thoughts In The Past

Bollywood actor Amit Sadh recently opened up about the death of his co-star and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The actor revealed that he was completely shaken by the news of Sushant's death by suicide and had thoughts of leaving the industry.

Both Amit Sadh and Sushant Singh Rajput made their film debuts together with 'Kai Po Che' and Amit recalled how they had shot the film for a year and a half and become friends with the late actor.

Commenting on the suicide of the actor in 2020, Amit said in a recent chat with writer Chetan Bhagat on his podcast: "I know the psyche of that person. When someone dies by suicide, it means that there is complete darkness in their life. When this happens, it is not the person's fault but it is the society's fault. The people who were around that person are the ones who are at fault because the person has become so hopeless at that point that he does not care about anything else. I have felt the same way before too when it seems that there is no one and that they have nothing."

In the same conversation, Sadh also revealed that he had gone through suicidal thoughts in the past but that now everything is fine.

When asked by Chetan Bhagat why he wanted to leave the industry, Amit said, "Chid gaya tha maine. Bada tough hai yeh industry (I was feeling annoyed. This industry is very tough)."

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away in June 2020 in Mumbai. The CBI continues to investigate the death of Sushant, which has been treated as a suicide. However, no closure report has been filed in the matter so far by the agency.