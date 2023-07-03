Ameesha Patel slams 'Gadar 2' director Anil Sharma for mismanagement on set

Ameesha Patel recently accused ‘Anil Sharma Productions’ of mismanagement during the shooting of their upcoming film ‘Gadar 2’ in Chandigarh. Taking to ‘Twitter’ recently, Ameesha in a series of tweets claimed that ‘Anil Sharma Productions’ didn’t give make-up artists and costume designers, among others, ‘their rightful remuneration and dues’.

Further adding that accommodation, transport and food bills were left unpaid, the actor also said that cars were not provided to certain cast and crew members which left them stranded.

Ameesha wrote, “Another concern of fans has been about certain incidents regarding ‘Anil Sharma Productions’ to have taken place regarding the final schedule of ‘Gadar 2’ that took place toward the end of May in Chandigarh! There were certain queries that many technicians like makeup artists, costume designers and others didn’t receive their rightful remuneration and dues from ‘Anil Sharma Productions’! Yes, they did not! But ‘Zee Studios’ stepped in and made sure all dues were settled as they are a very professional company!”

“Yes, from accommodation, to transport to Chandigarh airport on the final day and to food bills were left unpaid and cars were not provided to certain cast and crew members leaving them stranded! Yet again, ‘Zee Studios’ stepped in and corrected these issues caused by ‘Anil Sharma Productions’!” she added.

Ameesha further shared, “All involved in the film are aware that the production of ‘Gadar 2’ was being handled by ‘Anil Sharma Productions’, which unfortunately misfired numerous times but ‘Zee Studios’ always rectified issues!”