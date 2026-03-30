Amazon MX Player unveils the explosive trailer of ‘Kaptaan’

‘Amazon MX Player’ unveiled the trailer of its upcoming series ‘Kaptaan’, set to premiere on April 3. Set against the charged backdrop of Jwalabad, this gritty crime saga dives into a world where crime has evolved into structured cartels and power is no longer claimed through chaos alone, but control. Headlined by Saqib Saleem as SSP Samardeep, playing the kaptaan, a celebrated officer known for his unorthodox methods, the series also stars Siddharth Nigam, Kavita Kaushik, Varun Badola, Anjumm Shharma, Aarif Zakaria, Poojaa Gor, Vikram Kochhar and Anushka Kaushik in pivotal roles.

The trailer expands the canvas beyond isolated crime scenes, moving into a wider network of counterfeit operations, organised rackets and a growing turf war that begins to take shape. At the centre of it all is the inevitable collision between Samardeep and Kabir, as buried histories resurface and begin to influence the present. What starts as a crackdown soon opens up a far more complex chain of events, where every move has ripple effects and the stakes continue to climb. When control begins to slip, who is really calling the shots?

Speaking about the show and his character, Saqib Saleem shared, “‘Kaptaan’ pushed me to explore a space that was both emotionally demanding and internally conflicted. Playing SSP Samardeep meant stepping into the shoes of a cop who doesn’t always go by the book but believes in getting the job done. He’s someone who is constantly navigating the weight of his past while trying to stay in control of the present, and that very tension shapes his decisions. It’s a layered character that made the entire journey both challenging and rewarding for me.”

Sharing his experience, Siddharth Nigam added, “Kabir walks into the story with fire in his veins. He is angry, damaged and driven and that makes him dangerous in ways even he may not fully understand. There’s an unpredictability to him that keeps the tension alive, because you’re never quite sure which way he’ll go next. What I found most compelling about the show was how his journey becomes increasingly personal as the story unfolds and I’m really looking forward to audiences experiencing that.”

Adding to this, Kavita Kaushik expressed, “Having played a cop before, it was exciting to revisit the uniform with a fresh perspective in ‘Kaptaan’. My character brings a certain sharpness along with a lighter, more spirited energy within an otherwise intense narrative, which made it a lot of fun to portray. It was refreshing to be part of a story that balances intensity with moments of sheer unpredictability.”