Amazon MX Player ropes in Arjun Rampal to feature in as 'Billionaire'

‘Amazon MX Player’ set the stage buzzing at the ‘Amazon Ads event: Connected Worlds’, as it pulled the curtain back on ‘Billionaire’, its upcoming original series, which will be headlined by Arjun Rampal. With ace filmmakers Hansal Mehta and Robbie Grewal at the helm, the series is written by Anubhav Chopra and Shantanu Sagara and produced by Prabhleen Sandhu, under the banner of ‘Almighty Motion Picture’. The announcement marks a key step forward in the service’s growing originals slate, reflecting its continued push towards engaging, premium storytelling that speaks to audiences across the country.

In a changing India, ‘Billionaire’ traces the rise of a powerful business magnate who rewrites the rules to build an empire of influence and ambition. But when the very force that drives his success begins to consume everything around him, where does it all lead?

Speaking about the series, Amogh Dusad, Head of Content, ‘Amazon MX Player’, said, “‘Billionaire’ is a story about ambition, power and the cost of success. Unveiling the series at the ‘Amazon Ads’ event marks a significant milestone for us, setting the tone for the next phase of our originals journey. Collaborating with filmmakers like Hansal Mehta and Robbie Grewal brings strong creative depth and vision to the project, while Arjun Rampal adds gravitas and intensity to this compelling character.”

Sharing his excitement, Arjun Rampal added, “I am really excited about this one. Playing a role like this is definitely not something that comes your way every day and when it does, you grab it with both hands, feet and whatever you’ve got. Working with the incredible Hansal Mehta and Robbie Grewal has been a dream come true and I can’t believe it’s going to be fulfilled soon. It feels great to have the fabulous team at ‘Amazon MX Player’ making this journey even more special. The preparation starts soon, I am soaking into the world, getting to know the character better and really gearing up for something that will be a very rewarding journey. I can’t wait for everyone to see what we have in store for the audiences.”