Amazon MX Player announces its upcoming revenge drama ‘Ab Hoga Hisaab’

‘Amazon MX Player’, Amazon’s free video streaming service, announced its upcoming series ‘Ab Hoga Hisaab’. Set in Punjab, the series is deeply rooted in ambition, brotherhood and the relentless pull of migration. Loosely inspired by true events, ‘Ab Hoga Hisaab’ follows the lives of two brothers, Bobby and Bunty Manocha, whose lives take a dramatic turn after a life-altering incident, which pulls them into a dangerous world driven by power, greed and survival.

The announcement promo offered a chilling glimpse into the high-stakes universe of the show, establishing a tone steeped in revenge, dominance and unresolved moral debt. The teaser introduces Sanjay Kapoor as Goldy Sekhon, a ruthless force who believes in striking before time runs out; Shaheer as Bobby Manocha, a man pushed to the brink emotionally and physically and Mouni Roy as Kamna, a sharp, calculating presence who understands the true price of power. Anchored by the haunting refrain, “Gunahon ka aur karmon ka… Ab Hoga Hisaab,” the promo sets the tone for a morally charged battle where loyalty is fragile, lines are constantly crossed and every past action demands reckoning.

Produced by ‘Arré Studio’ and directed by Divyanshu Malhotra, the series boasts a strong ensemble cast featuring Sanjay Kapoor, Shaheer, Mouni Roy, Avinash Mishra, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Harman Singha and Asheema Vardaan, each bringing raw intensity and emotional depth to a narrative built on brotherhood, betrayal and resistance against a far greater force.

Sharing his experience, Shaheer said, “‘Hisaab’ is built on emotion and intensity and being part of this world has been an incredible experience. The vision behind the series, the energy on set, and the layered writing make it a special project. I’m excited for audiences to experience it.”

Sanjay Kapoor shared, “What drew me to ‘Hisaab’ was its honesty and the way it captures human emotions under extreme pressure. There is realism in the writing and an intensity in the world that makes the story powerful. We can’t wait for the audience to witness this compelling revenge drama unfold.”

Mouni Roy added, “What instantly drew me to ‘Hisaab’ was the depth and detailing of its world and the way every character shapes the rhythm of the story. The story has a precise pulse and mood that makes it both challenging and exciting to perform. I’m thrilled for viewers to dive in.”