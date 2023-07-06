Amazon miniTV to launch Hindi dubbed international shows

Mumbai: ‘Amazon miniTV’ on Wednesday announced the launch of 'miniTV Imported', the streaming service's new category that will provide international content dubbed in Hindi.

The free streaming service, available on Amazon’s shopping app, will stream top global shows every month across multiple genres, ranging from Korean, Turkish, Mandarin and Spanish, a press release stated.

‘Amazon miniTV’ will unveil its first set of Hindi dubbed shows, which include titles such as "Cheer Up", "Heart Surgeons" and "Doctor Detective", from July 7.

"In recent times, the viewing preferences of digital video consumers in India have changed significantly. They love diversity in content offering and are looking for unique stories and captivating characters from across the world," Amogh Dusad, Head of Content, ‘Amazon miniTV’, said in a statement.

"We have curated a list of blockbuster shows (from Korean, Turkish, Mandarin, Spanish and many more languages) that we believe will resonate with Indian viewers. Very excited to add the international shows in local language to our content slate on ‘Amazon miniTV’," he added.