‘Amazon MGM Studios’ confirms new cast members for ‘Tomb Raider’ series

‘Amazon MGM Studios’ announced the actors set to star in the new ‘Prime Video’ series Tomb Raider. Newly revealed cast members include Sigourney Weaver, Jason Isaacs, Celia Imrie, Bill Paterson and more.

The series is based on the iconic ‘Tomb Raider’ video game franchise, which follows the adventures of world-famous archaeologist and adventurer Lara Croft.

“I’ve been a long-time fan of ‘Tomb Raider’ and the character of Lara. She has always felt for me, very emboldened in a male-dominated world. She’s a fierce female role model!” said Sophie Turner.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge shared, “‘Tomb Raider’ boasts a plethora of iconic characters. I am thrilled to have been able to bring some personal and fan favourites to the screen while also introducing a few new rascals of our own to the mix. This cast is beyond my wildest dreams!”

“‘Tomb Raider’ has always been defined by bold storytelling and unforgettable characters and these new cast members bring incredible depth and gravitas to the series. With talents like Sigourney Weaver and Jason Isaacs joining the ensemble, we’re elevating this world in exciting new ways and can’t wait for our global ‘Prime Video’ audience to experience this next chapter of ‘Tomb Raider’,” said Peter Friedlander, Head of ‘Amazon MGM Studios’.

As previously announced, the series stars Sophie Turner as Lara Croft and is led by Phoebe Waller-Bridge (‘Fleabag’) serving as creator, writer, executive producer and co-showrunner alongside Chad Hodge as co-showrunner and executive producer. They are joined by Jonathan Van Tulleken, who will serve as director and executive producer.