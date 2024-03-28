Amazon MGM Studios announces 'A Simple Favor 2'

Los Angeles: "A Simple Favor" team of actors Anna Kendrick, Blake Lively and director Paul Feig are officially returning for the sequel to the 2018 black comedy, ‘Amazon MGM Studios’.

The sequel, titled "A Simple Favor 2", is expected to commence shooting this spring and will debut on streaming service ‘Prime Video’. It is a co-production between ‘Amazon MGM Studios’ and ‘Lionsgate’, a press release said.

The first movie, based on the 2017 novel of the same name by Darcey Bell, featured Kendrick as Stephanie Smothers, a small-town vlogger who tries to solve the disappearance of her mysterious and elegant friend Emily Nelson, played by Blake Lively.

In "A Simple Favor 2", Stephanie and Emily head to the beautiful island of Capri, Italy, for Emily’s extravagant wedding to a rich Italian businessman.

"Along with the glamorous guests, expect murder and betrayal to RSVP for a wedding with more twists and turns than the road from the Marina Grande to the Capri town square," the official plotline read.

Actors Henry Golding, Andrew Rannells, Bashir Salahuddin, Joshua Satine, Ian Ho and Kelly McCormack reprising their roles in the sequel.

Jessica Sharzer, who penned the initial movie, returned to write the sequel, with Feig and Laeta Kalogridis also contributing to the script.

Feig and Laura Fischer will produce "A Simple Favor 2" for ‘Feigco Entertainment’, with Sharzer serving as executive producer.