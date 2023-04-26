‘Amazon’ developing a series version of ‘Magnificent Seven’

Los Angeles: ‘Amazon’ is developing a series version of Hollywood classic movie "The Magnificent Seven" with "True Detective" creator Nic Pizzolatto.

According to the entertainment news outlet ‘Variety’, the project was originally in March with a series commitment.

It was intended to be an original series but was refashioned to be a new take on the Western classic.

Pizzolatto previously co-wrote 2016 movie “The Magnificent Seven”, a remake of the John Sturges classic that was itself inspired by Akira Kurosawa's 1954 Japanese movie "Seven Samurai".

The logline for the reboot reads, "In the tradition of the great epics from the golden age of westerns, an outlaw and his cohorts must unite a disparate band of indelible fighters to defend a settlement of immigrant homesteaders in an open range war against cattle barons in central Texas, telling an expansive saga of adventure, action and romance."

Pizzolatto will write and executive produce, with Mark Johnson, Lawrence Mirisch and Bruce Kaufman executive producing.

‘Amazon Studios’ will produce the project.