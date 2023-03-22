Amazed that I survived after being sexualised from 11: Brooke Shields

Brooke Shields will use her upcoming documentary to open up about her amazement over how she ‘survived’ being sexualised from the age of 11.

‘The Blue Lagoon’ star, 57, who recently revealed she was raped by a man after they had dinner to discuss her film project dreams, could be seen tearing up as she tells in her two-part documentary ‘Pretty Baby’ how she was ‘catapulted into the world of adult sexuality’ as a child, reported ‘femalefirst.co.uk’.

“That always just seared me. I was struggling to find my own voice; I wasn’t told it was important to have agency.”

Shields said the words as those interviewed for her documentary referred to her as ‘the most photographed woman in the world’, an ‘iconic American beauty’, ‘object of desire’, ‘sexualised child model’ and ‘vulnerable’.

Named after one of her first films, in which she played a child prostitute, the documentary charts her rise to fame before she found her confidence and what she calls in the trailer her ‘own opinion’ and ‘own voice’.

She added at the end of the teaser: “Now, it’s like I’m allowed to be a human being.”

Shields, who has daughters Rowan (19) and Grier (16), with her 58-year-old director husband Chris Henchy, also uses the film to reveal how she was raped after she was trying to get back into acting following her 1987 graduation from Princeton University.