Amanda Seyfried to voice Cinderella in ‘Steps’

Los Angeles: Hollywood star Amanda Seyfried has been roped in to voice the character of Cinderella for Netflix’s original animated film ‘Steps’. The film is an animated reimagining of the Cinderella story, focusing on her stepsisters and is scheduled for release in 2026.

The actress shared a picture of her character on her ‘Instagram’ account on Wednesday, announcing the news. “‘STEPS’ @netflixfilm,” she wrote in the caption.

It is directed by Alyce Tzue and John Ripa and revolves around stepsister Lilith (Ali Wong), who is wrongly blamed for a mishap at the royal ball. She must team up with Cinderella (Seyfried) and her sister Margot (Stephanie Hsu) to save the kingdom.

Tzue said Seyfried has the ability to make her characters specific and relatable.

“Amanda has this incredible ability to make her characters specific and relatable and we absolutely needed that when taking on a character that’s as legendary as Cinderella,” the filmmaker said.

Tzue added, “We wanted to create a modern heroine complete with flaws and coping mechanisms and Amanda immediately understood the task. Her portrayal of Cinderella is hilarious and heartbreaking and most importantly, refreshingly human.”

The film is produced by Amy Poehler, Jane Hartwell and Kim Lessing.