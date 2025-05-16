Always believed that dance is a powerful form of storytelling: Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora, who has joined the panel of ‘Realme Hip Hop India’ Season 2, strongly feels that dance is a powerful form of storytelling. ‘Amazon MX Player’ released an imaginative video in collaboration with ‘Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket’, featuring Malaika, who has joined this season’s judging panel for the first time.

“There’s something truly magical about the world of ‘Pokémon’ - the adventure, the action, the joy of discovery. Pair that with the energy of hip hop and it just clicks. This was such a fun and imaginative concept to shoot and it really captures how two different worlds can come together to create something unforgettable,” she said.

Malaika added, “I’ve always believed that dance is a powerful form of storytelling, and this one's for every kid who loves the world of Pokémon and every dancer chasing that stage.”

‘Amazon MX Player’ has added a fresh twist to the show with a first-of-a-kind, creative collaboration with ‘Pokémon’. The collaboration marks a milestone in the service’s continued commitment to building marketing-first partnerships with marquee brands through its flagship IPs.

The video reimagines opening digital Pokémon card packs as a dramatic hip-hop dance battle, with signature Pokémon powers fuelling every move. It blends the thrill of discovery with dance and style to create a unique visual treat.

“Our collaboration with Pokémon perfectly reflects Amazon MX Player’s commitment to delivering bold, innovative experiences to our audience,” said Aruna Daryanani, Director of ‘Amazon MX Player’.

Judged by Remo D’Souza and Malaika Arora, ‘Realme Hip Hop India’ Season 2 airs on ‘Amazon MX Player’.