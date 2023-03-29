Allu Arjun feels grateful for his 20 years in cinema

Hyderabad: "Pushpa: The Rise" star Allu Arjun on Tuesday completed two decades in films and the actor said he owes his career to the audience.

Arjun, who became a pan-India star after the success of the 2021 Telugu film "Pushpa: The Rise", shared a brief note on his official ‘Twitter’ account to mark the 20th anniversary of his debut film "Gangotri".

"Today, I complete 20 years in the film industry. I am extremely blessed & have been showered with love. I am grateful to all my people from the industry. I am what I am because of the love of the audience, admirers and fans. Gratitude forever," the 40-year-old actor said in the statement.

In his two decade-long career, Arjun has featured in action films such as "Bunny", "Arya" series, "Desamuduru", "Parugu", "Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo" and biographical period action movie "Rudhramadevi".

He is currently working on "Pushpa: The Rule", the sequel to "Pushpa: The Rise".