'All We Imagine As Light' secures spots in BAFTA 2025 longlists

New Delhi: Payal Kapadia's "All We Imagine As Light" continues its remarkable run on the international awards circuit, securing spots on the BAFTA Film Awards’ longlists in three categories, including Best Director.

The British Academy on Friday evening shared the results of the first round of voting across 25 categories for its upcoming awards gala.

Kapadia's Malayalam-Hindi movie, which scripted history by becoming the first Indian movie to win the Grand Prix award at the Cannes in May, has made it to three longlists of 10 movies each - ‘Best Film Not in English Language’, ‘Best Director’ and ‘Best Original Screenplay’.

Besides "All We Imagine As Light", Sandhya Suri's "Santosh" and Karan Kandhari's "Sister Midnight" are nominated in the longlist for ‘Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer’.

Indian-origin British actor Dev Patel has also found a mention in the longlist for his directorial debut "Monkey Man". Patel is nominated in the ‘Leading Actor’ longlist.

According to BAFTA, the films mentioned in the longlists will advance to the nominating stage of voting, which started on Friday and will conclude on January 10.

The three nods for Kapadia's movie came weeks after it picked up two nominations at the 82nd Golden Globe Awards. The Malayalam-Hindi film, which marks Kapadia's feature directorial debut, is nominated for the ‘Best Motion Picture Non-English Language’ and the ‘Best Direction - Motion Picture at the awards’ gala, which will be held on January 6.

Suri's Uttar Pradesh-set police thriller "Santosh" had its world premiere at the 2024 Cannes in the ‘Un Certain Regard’ section. It has been named Britain's Oscar entry in the international feature category.

Kandhari's “Sister Midnight” is a “dark physical comedy” with Radhika Apte playing the lead role.

“Monkey Man” marks the directorial debut of Patel, the star of multiple Oscar-winning movie “Slumdog Millionaire” as well as films like “Hotel Mumbai”, “The Personal History of David Copperfield” and “The Green Knight”.

The final nominations will be announced on January 15. The 2025 BAFTA Film Awards will be held on February 16.