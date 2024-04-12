‘All We Imagine As Light’ is a part of Cannes official selection

New Delhi: Indian filmmaker Payal Kapadia’s ‘All We Imagine As Light’ on Thursday scripted history by becoming the first Indian title in over 40 years to feature in the prestigious Competition section of the Cannes Film Festival, where it will vie for the top prize Palme d'Or.

Iris Knobloch, president of the Cannes Festival and Thierry Fremaux, General Delegate, announced the official selection line-up for the 2024 edition of the gala at a press conference streamed live from Cannes, France.

Besides Kapadia, British-Indian filmmaker Sandhya Suri’s ‘Santosh’ will also be showcased at the 77th edition of the film gala. The movie will be screened under the ‘Un Certain Regard’ section.

Kapadia’s ‘All We Imagine As Light’ will be presented under the main segment alongside 19 other highly anticipated titles, including films from master directors Francis Ford Coppola (‘Megalopolis’) and Yorgos Lanthimos (‘Kinds of Kindness’).

‘Oh Canada’ by Paul Schrader, ‘Bird’ by Andrea Arnold, ‘The Shrouds’ by David Cronenberg and ‘Anora’ by Sean Baker are also part of the main competition slate.

Kapadia, an alumna of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), is best known for her acclaimed documentary ‘A Night of Knowing Nothing’, which premiered at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival’s ‘Director’s Fortnight’ sidebar where it won the Oeil d'or (Golden Eye) award.

‘All We Imagine As Light’, also written by Kapadia, marks her narrative feature debut.