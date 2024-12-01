‘All We Imagine As Light’, ‘Boong’ win at Asia Pacific Screen Awards 2024

New Delhi: Payal Kapadia’s ‘All We Imagine As Light’ and ‘Boong’, directed by debutante Lakshmipriya Devi, won top honours at the Asia Pacific Screen Awards (APSA) 2024. The 17th edition of the awards was presented at a ceremony in Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia following the four-day Asia Pacific Screen Forum.

According to the official ‘Instagram’ page of APSA, ‘All We Imagine...’ received the Jury Grand Prize and ‘Boong’ was named the ‘Best Youth Film’.

‘All We Imagine’ is the first film from India ever to win the Grand Prix award at the prestigious European gala. The Malayalam-Hindi movie follows Prabha (Kani Kusruti), a Mumbai nurse whose life is thrown in disarray when she receives a rice cooker from her estranged husband. Divya Prabha plays Anu, her roommate and colleague, who is struggling to find a private spot in the city to spend time with her boyfriend. Prabha’s best friend Parvati (Chhaya Kadam), a widow, is being forced out of her home by property developers.

Whereas ‘Boong’ follows the story of a young boy named Boong, from the valley of Manipur, who plans to surprise his mother with a gift. In his innocence, he believes that bringing his father back home would be the most special gift. His search for his father leads to an unexpected gift - a new beginning.