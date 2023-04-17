Ananya Panday would love to work with Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor on a film. She added that each of their ‘energies are different’ and therefore it will be a lot of fun to watch. It’s not a new trend in Hindi films to make films about women anymore. However, the number of films that focus on just women is rare.

Rhea Kapoor’s ‘Veere Di Wedding’ featured Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania and proved to be a box office success in 2018. Last year, Rhea also announced that she will produce ‘The Crew’ which will feature Tabu and Kriti Sanon alongside Kareena. A few years ago, Farhan Akhtar announced that he would bring together Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt for a road trip movie. Farhan and Zoya Akhtar are currently working on the upcoming film titled ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ after they unveiled an announcement video in 2021.

Asked to name actors with whom she could do films on similar lines, Ananya told a leading media house, “I think it would be a lot of fun if they cast Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor and me in a film because all our energies are so different. I love them as performers and they are my friends as well. I am sure people would love to watch us together on the big screen.”

Ananya is currently in Dubai, shooting for a project. She has a few interesting movies in the pipeline. These include an unnamed film with Vikramaditya Motwane.