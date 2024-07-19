All is not well between Jisshu-Nilanjanaa?

While the celebration of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s marriage continues to capture attention for over seven months, reports of separation involving Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic, as well as Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, are making headlines.

Now, rumours are swirling about serious marital discord between Jisshu Sengupta and Nilaanjana. The couple, who were celebrated as one of the most admired offscreen pairs in the Bengali film industry, married in 2004 after a courtship. Speculation suggests that the rift in Jisshu’s life, who spends most of his time in Mumbai these days for work commitments, may be linked to the involvement of a third person. However, neither Jisshu nor Nilaanjana have publicly addressed these rumours.

To add weight to the rumours, Nilanjanaa has suddenly removed her ‘Sengupta’ surname from her ‘Instagram’ profile. Married for 20 years, the couple has two daughters, Sara and Zara. Nilanjanaa, who was recently admitted to hospital due to dehydration, has been posting emotional messages on social media. She recently lost her mother-actress Anjana Bhowmick.

“This year has been relentless. One loss after another. One hurdle after another. One battle after another. Yet the Universal forces conspired to show me the true colours of life. Show me how broken can be beautiful. Show me that I am loved and protected. My heartbeats and my pillars of strength… Sara, Zara and Chandana. I love you. Thank you to each one of you who called, messaged and reached out to check on me. Right now, I need time. As I reassess, recalibrate and restart. Till then. Keep me in your prayers,” she posted with the hashtag #Brokenbutbeautiful.

Meanwhile, Jisshu, who is known for his work in ‘The Trial’, ‘Piku’ and ‘Mardaani’ to name a few, couldn’t be reached for a reaction. He is presently busy shooting for the Bengali film ‘Khadaan’ with Dev.