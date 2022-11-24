Alia, Ranbir reveal their baby's name

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have finally revealed their daughter's name. She took to 'Instagram' to share the meaning behind the baby's name, whom they call Raha.

"The name Raha (chosen by her wise and wonderful dadi) has so many beautiful meanings. Raha, in its purest form means divine path. In Swahili, she is a joy. In Sanskrit, Raha is a clan. In Bangla, she is rest, comfort and relief. In Arabic, it's peace and also means happiness, freedom and bliss. And true to her name, from the first moment we held her, we felt it all! Thank you, Raha, for bringing our family to life. It feels as though our lives have only just begun," Alia wrote in her post.

The photo accompanying the post showed Raha getting cradled in her parents' arms. In focus was a Barca jersey in the background, already bearing Raha's name.

Alia and Ranbir welcomed Raha into their lives on November 6. Announcing the daughter's arrival, Alia via an 'Instagram' post wrote, "And in the best news of our lives: our baby is here and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love as blessed and obsessed parents! Love love love Alia and Ranbir."

Alia has been frequently showering her fans with cute pictures from her preggers diary throughout her pregnancy.

The couple announced their pregnancy in June of this year. The 'Brahmastra' couple tied the knot on April 14, 2022, after dating for years.