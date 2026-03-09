Alia Bhatt’s ‘Alpha’ finally gets a release date

After much speculation, finally Alia Bhatt-starrer ‘Alpha’, which is touted as the first female-led film in the YRF Spy Universe, has a new release date. The film, which also stars Sharvari, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol, was initially scheduled to release on Christmas last year, but now, ‘Yash Raj Films’ announced that the action entertainer will hit theatres on July 10, 2026!

‘Alpha’ marks Alia’s first film with ‘Yash Raj Films’. It is also the first female-led out-and-out action film of India, with Alia and Sharvari teaming up to pull off action sequences that audiences have never seen a girl do before on screen. Alia and Sharvari will go toe-to-toe against Bobby in this brutal showdown.

‘Alpha’ is directed by Shiv Rawail, who had previously directed YRF’s global hit series ‘The Railway Men’. The film has been produced by Aditya Chopra.