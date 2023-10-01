Alia Bhatt wants to do a variety of roles

Alia Bhatt recently opened up about doing a variety of roles in her career and how creative satisfaction is extremely important to her.

In a chat with ‘Elle US’ Magazine, Alia said that her process for choosing scripts is not at all calculated, but she does like to do a variety of roles. She said that she chooses films the same way she has been doing it for years and she just wants to keep them flavourful.

She added that she wants the flavours to be different from each other to satisfy her extremely impatient, monotony-abhorring kind of brain.

In the same interview, Alia revealed that, during her childhood, she didn’t watch her parents’ movies. Instead, she found herself attracted to the films of her sister, Pooja Bhatt. Alia said that she didn’t immerse herself in her parents, Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan’s movies during her formative years.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia Bhatt is currently enjoying the success of her last release, ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’, wherein she starred opposite Ranveer Singh.

Recently, she made her Hollywood debut with ‘Heart of Stone’ and also received the ‘Best Actress’ honour at the 69th National Film Awards for her performance in ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’.

Alia Bhatt is now gearing up for her second home production venture ‘Jigra’, which is helmed by Vasan Bala. She is co-producing this entertainer with Karan Johar. Alia also has Farhan Akhtar’s next directorial ‘Jee Le Zaraa’, co-starring Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra.