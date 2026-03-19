Alia Bhatt turns nostalgic recalling first day on 'Kapoor & Sons'

Bollywood superstar Alia Bhatt turned nostalgic on March 18, as she looked back at the making of ‘Kapoor & Sons’.

The actress, who recalled her very first day of shoot on the 10th anniversary of the movie, shared memories from the sets and spoke about filming the popular song ‘Kar Gayi Chull’, which became a massive hit among youngsters.

Resharing the post originally shared by ‘Dharma Productions’ on their social media account, Alia wrote, “Soo many memories #10YearsOfKapoorandSons.”

Recalling the moment, Alia, in the video, is heard saying, “I remember my first day of shoot for ‘Kapoor and Sons’ was for ‘Kar Gayi Chul’, which went on to become such a big hit. So, when you see me dancing in ‘Kar Gayi Chul’, I am actually just dancing.”

“I am just having a great time. I don’t think that was very performative. It was just me genuinely having a good time and it’s also the vibe that Shakun created. I remember even when we went for our main outdoor to Coonoor, even though I had to shoot on and off, I just stayed on. I was just there for the entire schedule,” she added.

Alia Bhatt made her Bollywood debut with ‘Student of the Year’ in 2012, directed by Karan Johar.

Talking about ‘Kapoor & Sons’, the movie released in 2016 and featured an ensemble cast including Sidharth Malhotra, Fawad Khan, Rishi Kapoor, Ratna Pathak Shah and Rajat Kapoor.