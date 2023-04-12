Alia Bhatt to represent India at Met Gala 2023

Before making her international debut in Netflix’s thriller ‘Heart of Stone’, Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt is all set to make her Met Gala debut this year. She will be representing India on the red carpet of the prestigious fashion event. A few reports suggest that the actor will be wearing an outfit by the Nepalese American fashion designer, Prabal Gurung.

However, her team has refused to divulge any details regarding the same. When a leading media agency reached out to Alia’s team, they refused to comment.

“It is everywhere on the internet, but there’s nothing from our side,” they said.

Alia has had quite an illustrious 2022, both personally and professionally. She starred in two superhit films, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ and SS Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’. Alia also tied the knot with Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor last year and the two became parents to daughter Raha.

Meanwhile, Alia’s big Hollywood debut ‘Heart of Stone’ also stars Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan in the lead roles. Directed by Tom Harper, it is expected to release in 2023.