Alia Bhatt to play a super agent in a ‘never seen before’ avatar

Alia Bhatt will soon be joining Aditya Chopra’s spy universe, as per a report. The latest film in Yash Raj Films’ ambitious spy universe was ‘Pathaan’ this year, which turned out to be a blockbuster. The next project would be the Salman Khan-led ‘Tiger 3’. Amid all these releases, Alia Bhatt has reportedly signed on to play a spy and headline a big-budget spy film that will go on floors next year.

Alia had once played a spy in ‘Raazi’, but this role in the YRF film will reportedly feature her in a never-before-seen avatar. She’s currently awaiting the release of her Hollywood debut, ‘Heart of Stone’, in which she plays the antagonist. She also has Karan Johar’s ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ in her kitty.

Talking about Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt’s entry into Yash Raj Film’s spy universe, a reputed entertainment news agency reported quoting a source as saying, “Aditya Chopra and the team have planned an epic female-led spy film with Alia Bhatt, which is expected to push her to the edge.”