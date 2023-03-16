Alia Bhatt talks about choosing projects that ‘challenge’ her

One of the most talented female leads in Bollywood, Alia Bhatt, who has been on a personal and professional high, is currently enjoying the best phase of her life.

Alia, who is back to the grind after giving birth to daughter Raha in November last year, recently opened up about work and choosing projects that ‘challenge’ her.

In an interaction with a famed organisation, the ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ star said, “I think I naturally gravitate towards parts that give me a challenge or drive me to a place that I haven’t been to before. For me, acting and being in front of the camera are not just jobs. I do go home and forget about it and don’t take myself too seriously, but while I am there, it has to churn me up and give me something more.”

Bhatt also went on to say that it is difficult for her to pick a role that isn’t ‘great’.

“I can’t do that if it’s not a great part. So, it may be a small part, but it has to be a great part and yeah, so that is my focus. Also, why not? Because one thing I have learnt in the last few years is that if you have a good story, a great director and a good understanding, a female-driven film can be a good film and be a commercial success and something that people remember you for. So, the endeavour will always be to reach as wide as possible and I will continue to try and broaden the horizon by doing parts where I am the central protagonist,” she added.

Alia, who turned 30 recently, will be seen next in ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ co-starring Ranveer Singh, Shabana Azmi and Dharmendra. The Karan Johar-directed romantic comedy will hit theatres in July this year.