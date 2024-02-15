Alia Bhatt talks about being a part of ‘Poacher’

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt, who was last seen in the Hollywood film ‘Heart of Stone’, shared that her decision to be a part of the streaming show ‘Poacher’ was a culmination of many factors.

The actor, who serves as the executive producer on the show, spoke to the media on Thursday on the sidelines of the trailer launch of ‘Poacher’. She shared the stage with actors Dibyendu Bhattacharya and Roshan Mathew, the show’s creator and director Richie Mehta and ‘Prime Video’ executives.

Talking about her decision to serve as the executive producer of the show, Alia said, “I can’t point to just one thing that led me to become a part of this show as an executive producer. It’s many things put together that appealed to me, like the brilliant narrative sketched by Richie, his hard work in terms of flawless research, a stellar cast of some of the best actors in the country put together and of course the potential impact of the show on the audience.”

“Richie and the team, including the actor, have done such an amazing job that I teared up watching the series and it deeply impacted me. There are many scenes in the show that I can’t speak about right now, but my sister and I exchanged notes on scenes and these three to four scenes really stood out for us,” she further mentioned.

‘Poacher’ will drop on ‘Amazon Prime Video’ on February 23.