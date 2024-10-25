Alia Bhatt slams clickbait articles claiming she had ‘Botox gone wrong’

Mumbai: Bollywood star Alia Bhatt strongly hit back at claims circulating in online videos and clickbait articles that she had a botched Botox procedure.

The ‘Jigra’ star posted a lengthy statement on her ‘Instagram Stories’ and said that the rumours about her undergoing cosmetic surgery are ‘beyond ridiculous’ and ‘damaging’.

“Absolutely no judgement towards anyone who chooses cosmetic corrections or surgery-your body, your choice. But wow, this is beyond ridiculous! To the random video floating around literally claiming I’ve had Botox gone wrong (and to the numerous clickbait articles) - I have a ‘crooked smile’ and a ‘weird way of speaking’ according to you,” she said.

She added, “This is your hypercritical, microscopic judgement of a human face. And now you’re confidently tossing around ‘scientific’ explanations, claiming I’m paralysed on one side? Are you kidding me?”

Bhatt, 31, criticised that ‘serious claims’ about her are being ‘casually thrown out there with zero proof, no confirmation and absolutely nothing to back it up’. “What’s worse, you’re influencing young, impressionable minds who might actually believe this garbage. Why are you saying this? For clickbait? Attention? Because none of it makes sense,” she added.

She said that women are often judged through an ‘absurd lens’ and are objectified on the internet for ‘our faces, bodies, personal lives, even our bumps’.