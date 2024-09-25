Alia Bhatt praises her ‘Jigra’ co-star Vedang Raina

Alia Bhatt is currently in the spotlight promoting her upcoming film ‘Jigra’, which features ‘Vedang Raina’ as her co-star. In a recent conversation with Jr NTR and filmmaker Karan Johar, Alia shared insights into her collaboration with Vedang, who plays her brother in the film. She highlighted his remarkable work ethic and talent, noting that he reminds her of Ranveer Singh, a comparison she considers a significant compliment.

Alia expressed her admiration for Vedang’s dedication and performance in ‘Jigra’, stating, “Vedang is fabulous. He is amazing. I don’t think he knows how amazing he is.” She recounted an emotional scene where Vedang displayed his acting talent, saying, “I told him when we did a very important scene, where he was crying, that one good thing is that you cry prettily and it’s a good thing for a Hindi film hero.”

The ‘Darlings’ actress emphasised, “He is so hardworking. He is also very instinctive but also has some sort of prep. He reminded me a lot of Ranveer Singh and I told him this as well.”

She further elaborated on the qualities that make Vedang stand out: “Just the way he is and his dedication. I think it is a huge compliment. The dedication and focus to the moment and the shot. Of course, he is his own person. He sings so beautifully.” This acknowledgment not only reflects Alia’s respect for her co-star but also sets high expectations for audiences who are eager to see their on-screen chemistry.

In addition to acting, Vedang has contributed musically to ‘Jigra’, performing a rendition of the classic Hindi song ‘Phoolon Ka Taaron Ka’, originally sung by Kishore Kumar. This multi-faceted talent showcases his versatility as a promising talent. Vedang made his acting debut in Zoya Akhtar’s ‘The Archies’.

‘Jigra’ is described as a gripping narrative centered around the profound bond between siblings - specifically, a sister’s fierce love and determination to protect her brother. Directed by Vasan Bala, the film is all set to hit theaters on October 11.