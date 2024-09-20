Alia Bhatt opens up about battling body image issues

Since her breakout debut in Karan Johar’s ‘Student of the Year’ (2012), Alia Bhatt has solidified her position as a leading lady of Bollywood, impressing audiences with her remarkable range and adaptability. However, beneath her poised exterior, Bhatt has been quietly wrestling with body image issues - a challenge she recently shared in an interview.

With disarming honesty, Alia revealed that even after achieving significant weight loss, she continued to struggle with lingering self-doubt and dissatisfaction. In an interview with ‘Allure’, Alia shared that growing up, she was often subjected to rigid beauty standards in the Indian film industry, which favored tall, light-skinned and slim physiques. “I was quite a chubby, healthy kind of kid, very happy with my life at the time. I didn’t think there was anything wrong with the way I looked,” she said. However, as she entered the film industry, her perception of herself began to change. She struggled with body-image issues, constantly feeling pressure to lose weight. “I have struggled with body-image issues since then. No matter how much weight I lost, I always struggled,” she admitted.

Her friends would often encourage her to stop dieting and enjoy life, but Alia couldn’t shake off the feeling that she needed to conform to industry standards.