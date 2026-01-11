Alia Bhatt lauds Yami Gautam’s performance in Netflix’s ‘Haq’

New Delhi: Bollywood star Alia Bhatt praised Yami Gautam for her performance in courtroom drama ‘Haq’ and said she has become a fan of the actress, who has delivered ‘one of the top female performances’.

Bhatt penned a note on her ‘Instagram’ handle on Sunday as she posted Gautam’s picture from the film. “Queen @yamigautam, you are pure craft, heart and all things gold in ‘Haq’! One of my top female performances of all time,” she wrote.

The ‘Jigra’ star said she is eagerly waiting for Gautam’s upcoming projects. “As I mentioned over the phone too... am a Yami fan waiting eagerly for all your work to once again charm and entertain us all,” she added.

Directed by Suparn Verma, the film also featured Emraan Hashmi. It dramatises the events surrounding the landmark Mohd Ahmed Khan vs Shah Bano Begum case, as depicted in Jigna Vora’s book ‘Bano: Bharat Ki Beti’.

The legal battle started in 1978 when Shah Bano was divorced by her lawyer husband and reached the Supreme Court in 1985. It ended with a judgment by a five-judge Constitution bench of the apex court that ruled that Muslim women were also entitled to maintenance under the law.

The film was released in theatres on November 7, 2025 and started streaming on ‘Netflix’ on January 2.

Gautam essayed the role of Shazia Bano in the film.