Alia Bhatt is 'so used to speaking in Hindi'

Alia Bhatt, who is currently enjoying the success of her recent release ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’, will soon be making her Hollywood debut with the ‘Netflix’ film ‘Heart of Stone’. Starring alongside Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan, Alia plays the villain in the spy film. In a recent interview, Alia was asked about the biggest challenge that she faced while working on her first Hollywood film. The ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ star said that while the filmmaking process is pretty much the same all over the world, it took her a minute to get used to speaking her lines in English.

In a chat with ‘Toronto Sun’, Alia said, “I have to say that on day one because I’m so used to speaking in Hindi, suddenly speaking in English was weird. Even though I speak English most of the time, acting in English suddenly felt a bit strange.”

“But apart from that, day one… kind of awkwardness, I really felt that it was the same. The process of a film set the world over is exactly the same,” she added.

Alia shot for ‘Heart of Stone’ while she was pregnant with her baby, Raha Kapoor. The actor plays a villain named Keya Dhawan in the film. Earlier, at Netflix’s ‘Tudum’ event in Brazil, Alia was asked about her limited screen time in the trailer of the film and she told a leading media house, “Woh toh hoga hi (That will happen)” and added that she’s not too worried about it ‘because, at the end of the day, you have to get a sense of what the story is about and how the story leads you to the final film. That’s all that matters.’

‘Heart of Stone’ starts streaming on August 11 on ‘Netflix’.