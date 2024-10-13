Alia Bhatt hopes ‘Inshallah’ still sees the light of the day

The fate of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ambitious romantic drama ‘Inshallah’, which was set to star Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt, remains uncertain. The film, a love story between a 40-year-old businessman and a young aspiring actor, was shelved at the last minute due to reported creative differences between Bhansali and Salman. In a recent interview with ‘The Lallantop’, Alia was asked about the status of the shelved project and she expressed her hope that it may still see the light of day.

Alia, who went on to star in Bhansali’s acclaimed ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ after ‘Inshallah’ was put on hold, revealed that she is working with Bhansali again on a new project titled ‘Love and War’. When asked about the possibility of ‘Inshallah’ being revived, Alia said, “I hope he makes the film someday because it is a brilliant story. It is a lovely love story.” When the interviewer joked about possibly needing to replace Salman Khan, Alia smiled and added, “Whatever Sanjay sir decides will be the best for the film!”

In a previous interview with ‘The Hollywood Reporter India’, Bhansali shared that when ‘Inshallah’ was shelved, Alia was devastated. He recalled, “Alia broke down, cracked up, cried, raved, ranted and locked herself in a room.” Bhansali then offered her the role of Gangubai, a character that initially left her feeling unsure, but the filmmaker convinced her by saying, “I will tap into that strong woman in you.”

Alia was also asked about the delayed road-trip film ‘Jee Le Zaraa’, co-starring Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif. She confirmed that while there is “no scheduled shoot date” for the film yet, it will happen once logistical issues are resolved. “All the key players want it to happen... the right intention is there,” she said.

Currently, Alia is starring in the prison-break action film Jigra, directed by Vasan Bala and backed by Karan Johar. Despite receiving mixed reviews and a lukewarm box office reception, Alia will soon be seen in ‘Alpha’, part of YRF’s spy universe, alongside Sharvari.