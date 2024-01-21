Alia Bhatt has a deep affection for cinema

Alia Bhatt recently graced the prestigious Joy Awards held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, where she was bestowed with the Honorary Entertainment Makers Award. In her acceptance speech, the acclaimed actor shared her deep affection for cinema and expressed gratitude towards the organisers for bringing diverse talents together.

Alia’s acceptance speech at the event is now going viral on social media. After receiving her trophy, she said, “It’s a privilege to be here in this nation, the nation that is currently doing so much to unite us all and bring us all under one roof in the name of cinema. It doesn’t happen very often when countless talents from the West and East come together under one roof and celebrate with each other. So, thank you for making this happen.”

“It’s truly an extraordinary night. I’m obsessed with movies. It’s all I know. I’ve said this before. I think when I was born, I came out on ‘Lights, camera, action’. That’s how much cinema means to me. One of the things, if we are talking about joy, one of the greatest things in our lives is love. So tonight, when I go back home, I take back with me the love of the movies and the love that I felt here in Riyadh. So, thank you so much and here’s to the magic of movies,” he added.

For the occasion, Alia wore a stylish ajrakh-print saree with a dramatic trail. She kept her make-up minimal and opted for loose, open curls and accentuated her appearance with statement gold jhumkas as the sole accessory.