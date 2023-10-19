Alia Bhatt has a commercial viability, says Fatima Sana Shaikh

Bollywood actor Fatima Sana Shaikh recently discussed the ‘commercial viability’ of female-led films and talked about Alia Bhatt and other actor’s successes. Shaikh, in an interview with a leading media house, said she doesn’t know ‘what it takes to achieve’ the kind of stardom that Alia enjoys.

Alia was seen with actor-husband Ranbir Kapoor as she collected her ‘Best Actress’ award at the National Film Awards ceremony held in New Delhi on October 17.

Praising her colleagues, Fatima told the media house, “Actors like Alia Bhatt and Kangana Ranaut have commercial viability because of which the audience goes and watches their films. I don’t know what it takes to achieve that stardom.”

Fatima added about how Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and Salman Khan were able to ‘sustain’ their stardom after decades in the film industry was rare.

“It’s very rare now these Khans are still able to sustain that stardom, otherwise, it’s still box office to box office for a lot of actors even at that stage. There are very few actors who can still pull that audience irrespective of money,” she said.

Fatima Sana Shaikh was last seen in ‘Dhak Dhak’. Co-starring Ratna Pathak Shah, Dia Mirza and Sanjana Sanghi, the film was released in theatres on October 13.

Fatima will be next seen in ‘Sam Bahadur’ in the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The teaser for the highly anticipated biopic based on the life of India’s First Field marshal, Sam Manekshaw, dropped last week. The lead cast of the film - Vicky Kaushal, Sanya Malhotra and Fatima - along with director Meghna Gulzar were spotted at the teaser launch event in Mumbai.