Alia Bhatt features on Time’s ‘100 Most Influential’ list

Director Tom Harper, who worked with Alia Bhatt in ‘Heart of Stone’, very recently sang high praises of her for a ‘TIME 100 Most Influential List’ feature. Alia is the only Bollywood actor to have made the cut.

Tom called Alia a ‘formidable talent’. “She is not only one of the world’s leading actors, admired for her work in the Indian film industry for over a decade - she is also a businesswoman and a philanthropist who leads with integrity,” he wrote about her and mentioned a scene in the film that she improvised well.

“Alia’s superpower is her ability to mix movie-star magnetism with authenticity and sensitivity. As an actor she is luminous and as a person she brings the grounded assurance and creativity that make a truly international star,” he also wrote.

Also on the list was Indian-origin actor Dev Patel. His profile was written by ‘Get Out’ and ‘Nope’ actor Daniel Kaluuya. “Dev radiates goodness. His humanity shines through every time he graces the screen, leaving you no choice but to root for him even when his character is doing something foul; his presence makes you understand where he’s coming from,” he wrote and praised Dev’s latest release, ‘Monkey Man’.

Also on the list are Dua Lipa, Oscar-winner Da’Vine Joy Randolph and Oscar-nominated actors Jeffrey Wright and Colman Domingo. Taraji P Henson, Elliot Page, Michael J Fox, Sofia Coppola and Hayao Miyazak also feature in the list.

From India, sportsperson Sakshi Malik also features for her fight against sexual harassment in wrestling that raged strong last year.