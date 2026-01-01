Alia Bhatt declares she wants to do one film at a time

As the world ushers in a new year with high hopes and ambitions, Bollywood star Alia Bhatt is just as excited as ever and eager to see what 2026 has in store for her. Now, she has two movies in the works, expected to hit the screens sometime in 2026 and both are highly anticipated. While director Shiv Rawail’s ‘Alpha’ will have her and actor Sharvari headlining the first female-led film in the ‘YRF Spy Universe’, director Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Love and War’ will mark her on-screen reunion with her husband-actor Ranbir Kapoor. The movie also features Vicky Kaushal in a key role.

Though in widely different ways, Alia is equally excited for both movies. While the anticipation for ‘Alpha’ stems from the opportunity to enter YRF’s much-hyped spyverse, the excitement for ‘Love and War’ is partly due to the chance to collaborate once again with three of her favourite people - Ranbir, Sanjay and Vicky.

Reiterating that she still doesn’t consider the Hollywood film ‘Heart of Stone’ (2023) an actioner for her since her character didn’t have many stunt scenes, Alia recently shared that she deems ‘Alpha’ her first proper foray into the genre, although she was seen in an action role in Vasan Bala’s ‘Jigra’ in 2024. During a conversation with ‘Times of India’, she mentioned that performing action scenes after childbirth was also a significant learning experience for her, as it helped her understand what her body was capable of.

Describing ‘Love and War’ as a ‘very special film’, Alia shared that it is one of those rare movies that never makes one feel tired while working, and the heart always yearns for more time on set. Expressing her elation at receiving the opportunity to work with Sanjay again after ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ (2022), which earned her the National Film Award for ‘Best Actress’, Alia shared that he manages to infuse magic into every moment. She shared that working with Bhansali was a ‘treasured’ experience, which was ‘deeply collaborative’.

Dubbing the mood on the set of ‘Love and War’ as ‘quiet and focused’, she said that working on the film has been an incredibly fulfilling creative experience. “What I learned on the ‘Gangubai…’ set was to walk in every day with a blank slate and a blank mind. That element of surprise is something Sanjay sir thrives on and it teaches you to surrender completely to the process,” she added.

Unlike her early years in the industry, Alia no longer juggles multiple projects at once. Now, she is trying to channel her energy into one project at a time, allowing her to give her all to each work she takes on while also being present for her daughter, Raha, as a hands-on mom. Mentioning that she is enjoying the pace at which she works now, Alia said it has allowed her to devote all her energy to the project she is working on at any given time.