Alia Bhatt condemns ‘invasion of privacy’

Alia Bhatt took to ‘Instagram’ to condemn an ‘invasion of privacy’ after she spotted a couple of photographers clicking pictures of her from a neighbouring rooftop, while she was in her living room. Her post is getting support from several film industry personalities.

Addressing the incident as stalking, Arjun Kapoor wrote on his ‘Instagram Stories’, “Absolutely shameless. This is crossing all limits if a woman isn’t feeling safe in her own home. Forget if she is a public figure or not for a second, any sane person who takes photographs of public figures for a living needs to know that this is pathetic conduct and these are people in the media we have trusted and shown implicit faith in believing they are here to do a job, not to make women feel unsafe or invade one's privacy. This is nothing short of stalking.”

Anushka shared a similar experience when her daughter Vamika was targeted by the paparazzi in the past: “This is not the first time they are doing this. About two years ago, we called them out for the same reason! You’d think it’d have made them more respectful of people’s space and privacy. Absolutely shameful! They were also the only guys posting photos of our daughter despite repeated requests.”

Janhvi Kapoor took to her ‘Instagram’ story to share how she too faced a similar situation when the media portal in question shared pictures of her working out inside the gym: “This is disgustingly intrusive. This publication has repeatedly done things like this. Including, despite my continuous requests, photographed me unaware; inside the gym, I go to while working out through the glass door. In a space that is supposed to be private, where one does not anticipate getting photographed.”

Karan Johar also wrote on his ‘Instagram’ story, “There is no justification to this absolutely disgusting invasion of privacy. Everyone in the entertainment industry is always accommodating to the media and the paparazzi, but there has to be a limit. This is about anyone’s right to feel safe in their own homes! This is not about actors or celebrities, it’s a basic human right!”

Alia’s mother Soni Razdan also joined her sister Shaheen in expressing shock over the incident: “Shocked and dismayed at this blatant disregard for a person’s privacy. Are we really turning into ‘that country’ now? Where do all our cultural norms simply cease to exist when it comes to ‘getting the picture?’ Hope someone can address this and fast!”