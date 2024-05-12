Alia Bhatt calls herself an ‘overthinker’

Alia Bhatt recently opened up about some of the things she has learned from her husband, Ranbir Kapoor. Speaking with ‘Harper’s Bazaar India’, the ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ famed actor also shared how she and Ranbir handle failure and success.

“Ranbir and I handle things differently. I am more contemplative and a bit of an overthinker, while he prefers to shake off the dust and move on quickly. It’s this difference that helps us support each other and provides balance when it’s needed the most,” she said.

Bhatt also added, “But both of us choose to focus on work with a lot of love and immense respect. We work like it is a part of our lives - a very important one - but not the whole of our lives.”

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony held at the former’s Bandra residence, Vastu, on April 14, 2022, after dating for five years. The couple welcomed their first child in November of the same year.

Ranbir was last seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s ‘Animal’, receiving praise for his performance as Ranvijay Singh. He will play Aziz in the sequel to ‘Animal’, called ‘Animal Park’, which is yet to go on floors. Ranbir is gearing up for Nitesh Tiwari’s ‘Ramayana’ alongside Sai Pallavi, Lara Dutta and others.