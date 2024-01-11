Ali Fazal to reprise his role in ‘Kandahar’ sequel

Ali Fazal, known for his notable work in Bollywood, Hollywood and OTT platforms, is on the brink of a significant career milestone. Sources hint at exciting possibilities for the successful ‘Kandahar’, with talks of a potential sequel. If discussions materialise, Fazal could become the first Indian actor to be part of such a globally acclaimed franchise.

Director Ric Roman Waugh, renowned for franchises like ‘London Has Fallen’ and ‘Olympus Has Fallen’, added to the anticipation surrounding this action-packed venture.

“Ali Fazal has become a notable figure on the global stage, making a mark with roles in Hollywood hits like ‘Kandahar’ starring Gerard Butler, ‘Death on the Nile’ alongside Gal Gadot and the British biographical drama ‘Victoria and Abdul’ with Judi Dench. His journey continues to captivate audiences worldwide, solidifying his position as one of the most successful Indian actors in the West,” said the director.

Fazal made a lasting impression as Kahil in ‘Kandahar’, winning praise from both audiences and critics. He took on the challenge of learning dirt biking and executing daring stunts, bringing authenticity to his character.

According to a source, Ric is renowned for crafting franchise films. ‘Kandahar’ concluded with a cliffhanger.