Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha expecting first child

BY PTI9 Feb 2024 6:52 AM GMT
Mumbai: Actor-couple Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha on Friday announced that they are expecting their first child.

Fazal and Chadha shared the news on their ‘Instagram’ pages along with a photo, reading "1+1=3".

"A tiny heartbeat is the loudest sound in our world," they wrote.

Fazal and Chadha, both 37, starred together in "Fukrey" movie series and tied the knot in October 2022.

The two actors are currently promoting their first production venture "Girls Will Be Girls", which recently won two awards at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival.

