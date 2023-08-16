Ali Fazal is first Indian actor to be a part of Off-Broadway production

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Ali Fazal is set to feature in an Off-Broadway production in the US, which is to begin in October.

Fazal, an already known name in the US courtesy of his appearances in movies such as ‘Furious 7’, ‘Victoria and Abdul’, ‘Death on the Nile’ and most recently ‘Kandahar’, will be the first Indian actor to be a part of an Off-Broadway production.

“It’s a dream come true to be part of the Off-Broadway tradition, which has produced some of the most groundbreaking and innovative productions in history. I am thrilled to embark on this new journey and bring forth an experimental drama that I hope will resonate with audiences from diverse backgrounds,” the 36-year-old actor said in a statement.

The untitled stage show, dubbed an experimental drama, will have a limited run of four weeks. It is directed by Alexander Malichnikov and is scheduled to begin rehearsals in October.

Off-Broadway theatres are smaller than those in the Broadway theatre district and typically stage less expensive or commercial productions.

On the movie front, Ali Fazal will be next seen in ‘Fukrey 3’ and filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj’s ‘Khufiya’.