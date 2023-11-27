Ali Fazal expresses his enthusiasm for 'Mirzapur' Season 3

Bollywood actor Ali Fazal, who portrays the complex character of Guddu Bhaiya in the ‘Mirzapur’ franchise, recently expressed his enthusiasm for the upcoming season, which will drop next year.

“This time, it is going to be an even more intriguing and remarkable performance by Guddu Bhaiya,” said the ‘Fukrey’ star.

Fazal added, “Guddu, in season two, was doing the wait and patience game, but he is all set to come back with a true sense of fire in season three. Guddu Pandit’s fans were wondering about my minimal time in season two, but I can be confident that they will be pleased and more with what is coming up in season three.”

“The makers have definitely amped this season up and Guddu has a very exciting arc that he goes through and is back in action,” he further shared.

‘Amazon Prime Video’ hit series ‘Mirzapur’, a crime thriller, stars actors Ali Fazal, Rasika Dugal, Shweta Tripathi, Vijay Varma and Pankaj Tripathi. The gripping narrative of ‘Mirzapur’ season 2 concluded on an intriguing cliffhanger.

The story follows Akhandanand Tripathi (Pankaj Tripathi), also known as Kaleen Bhaiya, the mafia don and proverbial ruler of Mirzapur in the Purvanchal region of Uttar Pradesh.